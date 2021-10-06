Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.64.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,041. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.75. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$7.47.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,488,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,791,589.04. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.