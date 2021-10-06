Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,340 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $211,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

