BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to Buy at CLSA

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene stock traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,788. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,280,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.