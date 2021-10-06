Nel ASA’s (NLLSF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NLLSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 72,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

