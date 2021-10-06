TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TeamViewer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

OTCMKTS TMVWY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 180,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,747. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

