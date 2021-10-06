American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $225.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the highest is $226.20 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $202.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $928.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.40 million to $931.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $582,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 8,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,778. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 719.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

