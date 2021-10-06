Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. 9,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 136,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The company has a market cap of $535.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,935 shares of company stock worth $1,697,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 173.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

