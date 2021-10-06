Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.