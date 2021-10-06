Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 64,181 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,181 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after buying an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 127,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

KLIC traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 17,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

