Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $31.69 Million Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,914 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $31,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 439.0% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 146,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,846. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 3,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

