Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of GDS worth $39,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,835. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

