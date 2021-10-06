Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,639 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $35,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of KIDS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,069. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

