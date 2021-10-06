Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adverum Biotechnologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 13,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,502 call options.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,149. The company has a market cap of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after acquiring an additional 121,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 145,091 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 87,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.