Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.09

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 2830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after purchasing an additional 702,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

