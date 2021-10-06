Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.29.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $366.21. 8,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.61. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.