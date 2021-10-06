Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 42.1% in September

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 474,784 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $503.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

