Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $192,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE MET traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. 240,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

