Wells Fargo & Company Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $64.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. 1,537,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,409,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

