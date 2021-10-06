Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,071 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $566.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

