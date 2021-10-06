The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $450.00 at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.53. 97,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.57. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

