Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $115,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,085,000 after acquiring an additional 418,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $322.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.93. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

