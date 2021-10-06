NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after purchasing an additional 536,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.82. 41,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

