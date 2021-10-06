ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,877 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 14,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

