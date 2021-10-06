RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

RPM stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.