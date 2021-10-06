The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. 152,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.93. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

