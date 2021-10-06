MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. The company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. Also, owing to these investments, the company anticipates its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares of the utility have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes.”

MDU traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 7,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,908. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

