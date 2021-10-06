William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $274,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.96. 38,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,823. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

