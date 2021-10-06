IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $28,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. 15,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.