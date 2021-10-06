William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.75% of American Software worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,492. The firm has a market cap of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

