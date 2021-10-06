Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Upland Software worth $67,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 149.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 59.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 107,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 5,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,289. The stock has a market cap of $949.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

