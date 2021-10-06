Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New $90.38 Million Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,096,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,377,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.58% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday. increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,026. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455 over the last 90 days.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

