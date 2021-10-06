Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $22,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Forrester Research by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,010. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $941.72 million, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Bradford bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,814 shares of company stock worth $602,225 over the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

