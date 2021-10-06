William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,661 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WNS by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,939. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.