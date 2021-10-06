BitSend Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 96.7% higher against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $83,973.05 and $34.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.00342074 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002309 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.68 or 0.00792933 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,792,706 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

