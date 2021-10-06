Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247,109. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

