Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.62). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($11.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 205.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 457,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 9,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $230.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.