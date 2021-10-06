Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.62). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($11.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncorus.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 9,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $230.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $37.86.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.