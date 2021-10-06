Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $364,127,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $92,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Oracle by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $249.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.