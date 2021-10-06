Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

NNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. 23,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,453. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

