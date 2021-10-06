Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,637. The company has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

