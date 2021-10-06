The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,339,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

