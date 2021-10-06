4,455 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Waters by 9,271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,376. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.18. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

