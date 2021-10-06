William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,355 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $42,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

