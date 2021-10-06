RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after purchasing an additional 44,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, hitting $209.45. 57,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average of $271.05. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.37 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

