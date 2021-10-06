Boston Partners Sells 6,928 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $111,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,679,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.73.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

