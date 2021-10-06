Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $39,414,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

NYSE:CE traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,065. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.86. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

