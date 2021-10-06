Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,494 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $36,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,631 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

LESL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,599. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

