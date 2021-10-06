Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 79,454 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,705.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $25,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

