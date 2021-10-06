Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SRET stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,941. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.