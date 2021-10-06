Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $734,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $279,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $550,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $4,895,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $202,192,362. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.73. The stock had a trading volume of 155,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.