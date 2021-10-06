Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.84. 23,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $622.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

